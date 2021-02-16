Bulls run past Pacers with late flurry for 120-112 OT win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 12 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter to help Chicago force overtime, and the Bulls then pulled away from the Indiana Pacers for a 120-112 victory. Chicago had lost 10 straight against Indiana and eight straight on the road in the series. Domantas Sabonis scored 25 points and Malcolm Brogdon had 23 for the Pacers, who had won two in a row.

