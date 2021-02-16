Advertisement

6 treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after Texas family uses charcoal grill to heat apartment

By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Six members of a Texas family were taken to the hospital Monday after they used a charcoal grill to heat their home as a rare winter storm hit the region.

The Cy-Fair Fire Department responded to a home in Houston Monday afternoon as temperatures failed to get above freezing throughout the day.

Crews said the family had the grill running for approximately four hours.

Of the six transported, two were adults and four were children. An adult and child were listed in critical condition at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital.

The fire department urges people to never run a generator or grill inside a home, as it can produce deadly levels of carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits
Snow accumulating ranging between 4-10″
First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy snow and hazardous roads Monday into Tuesday
After more than 50 years apart, Denny and Karen Vinar are making up for lost time with their...
Couple was torn apart as teens, reunite after 53 years and find long-lost daughter
Dr. Don J. Tynes says long-term studies have not been done on the vaccines.
Doctor calls COVID-19 vaccines an “experiment”

Latest News

Kroger plans to sell a smartphone-enabled, at-home COVID-19 antigen test once it's approved by...
Smartphone antigen test to be sold by Kroger
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
Drivers spotted what looked to be a body and several limbs floating in the water. Fortunately,...
Floating mannequins mistaken for body parts near Calif. highway
The Flag of Indiana
Indiana lawmakers send COVID-19 lawsuit shield to governor
While the world clamors for vaccines, manufacturers deal with supply difficulties.
Vaccine supply shortages complicate push to inoculate