4-vehicle crash sends one woman to hospital

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - New details tonight on a 4-vehicle crash in Marshall County earlier this evening, that sent one woman to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, one car was heading east on U.S. 6, near King Road, when a semi-trailer rear-ended it a little after 5 p.m.

That car went into oncoming traffic and hit another vehicle heading west.

The driver of that car was sent to the hospital with serious injuries.

All others involved were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police say the weather and poor road conditions were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.