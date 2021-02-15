Video of cereal box dominos at Watervliet school goes viral, fundraiser for food pantry

WATERVLIET, Mich. (WNDU) - A video from a Berrien County school has gone viral on Facebook, showing cereal box dominos falling along school hallways. It was part of a student food drive at South Elementary in Watervliet for the Living Water Food Pantry.

“I mean, this just started as a little project that we wanted to reach out. And it’s just, like I said, it’s just, it’s gone viral,” explained Angela Schmidt, Kindergarten teacher at South School.

Inspired by a fundraiser at a Paw Paw school, Schmidt shared the idea with her colleagues, and the initiative quickly gained traction. In just a little over a week, students brought in 665 boxes of cereal. Brian Hall, pastor of Watervliet Free Methodist Church, thought the church pantry was receiving a few boxes of cereal when the school informed them they had donations.

“We had no concept, no idea how much cereal they were bringing,” said Hall.

Living Water Food Pantry serves up to 100 families per week. The influx of cereal boxes now gives people more choices.

“I wish the kids could see the families that come in and the smile on their face and the excitement that they get to choose what kind of cereal they get, and take home and feed their family. What an incredible blessing to our church and our community,” Hall said.

Excited to help the hungry, the students undoubtedly were gripped with glee as the chain of cereal donations perfectly fell in the school hallways.

“I’m telling you, it trumped Valentine’s Day parties, which is hard to do with little minds. That’s all they talked about,” remarked Krystal Pratt, Kindergarten teacher at South School.

Pastor Hall said the students are an example to the community.

“It’s the way Jesus would do it. It’s the way our world should work - not so worried about ourselves, ‘what’s in it for me, but I have something I can give to somebody else,’” he said.

Facebook users as far as Australia and South America have commented on the viral video.

South Elementary plans to do the cereal box domino food drive.

Living Water Food Pantry is open every Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone who needs food is welcome.

