Surging Irish takes down feisty but depleted Miami 71-61

Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame...
Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami 71-61.(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami 71-61.

Laszewski finished shooting 6 for 8, Juwan Durham scored 12 and Dane Goodwin scored 11 with 11 rebounds for the Irish.

Notre Dame now has won back-to-back games for the third time this season, and six of its last eight as it tries to make a push coming down the season’s home stretch.

Isaiah Wong scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

The injury-ravaged Hurricanes again played with just seven scholarship athletes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/14/2021 8:41:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

