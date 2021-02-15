Surging Irish takes down feisty but depleted Miami 71-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami 71-61.

Laszewski finished shooting 6 for 8, Juwan Durham scored 12 and Dane Goodwin scored 11 with 11 rebounds for the Irish.

Notre Dame now has won back-to-back games for the third time this season, and six of its last eight as it tries to make a push coming down the season’s home stretch.

Isaiah Wong scored 17 points for the Hurricanes.

The injury-ravaged Hurricanes again played with just seven scholarship athletes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/14/2021 8:41:44 PM (GMT -5:00)