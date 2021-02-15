Starlite Pizza refuses to become small business statistic during pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know many Michiana small businesses have been hit hard during this pandemic. Places like Starlite Pizza-- a family owned business that’s been on the verge of closing their doors.

They’ve done their best to adapt and are relying on the recipes that made them a Michiana staple.

“We keep doing what we’re doing and relying on what got us here,” said Brian Krawiec. “A strong customer base helps tremendously and we appreciate everyone that comes through the door.”

Like many businesses, they need your help! You can place an order for starlight pizza at 574-703-7277.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.