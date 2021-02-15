Advertisement

Starlite Pizza refuses to become small business statistic during pandemic

By Lindsay Stone
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We know many Michiana small businesses have been hit hard during this pandemic. Places like Starlite Pizza-- a family owned business that’s been on the verge of closing their doors.

They’ve done their best to adapt and are relying on the recipes that made them a Michiana staple.

“We keep doing what we’re doing and relying on what got us here,” said Brian Krawiec. “A strong customer base helps tremendously and we appreciate everyone that comes through the door.”

Like many businesses, they need your help! You can place an order for starlight pizza at 574-703-7277.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
Subzero wind chills Sunday morning will give way to another chance for accumulating snow...
Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Latest News

A video of cereal box dominos at a Michigan school has gone viral.
Video of cereal box dominos at Watervliet school goes viral, fundraiser for food pantry
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Heavy Snow Overnight...
Online casino gaming and sports betting legal in Michigan
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast