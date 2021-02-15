South Shore Line extends weather-related busing between South Bend and Michigan City

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Due to continued frigid temperatures in northern Indiana, the South Shore Line has announced it is extending substitute bus service through Wednesday morning, February 17.

Passengers will continue to be bused between the South Bend International Airport and Michigan City Carroll Avenue on Monday, February 15; Tuesday, February 16; and the morning of Wednesday, February 17. The busing is a precautionary measure as ice and snow can adversely impact track, overhead wire, switches and other mechanical components.

Service is suspended to and from Hudson Lake while substitute bus service is in effect. Hudson Lake passengers are encouraged to board at Carroll Avenue Station for train service.

Buses will arrive and depart with passengers to match the published train schedule between Carroll Avenue and South Bend. Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses immediately north of the South Shore platform at the South Bend International Airport and re-board South Shore trains at Carroll Avenue Eastbound passengers will detrain at Carroll Avenue to board buses for the remainder of their trips.

The following trains will be bused between Carroll Avenue and South Bend:

Monday, Feb. 15 and Tuesday, Feb. 16:

WB Trains 6, 14, 18, 20, and 22

EB Trains 403, 7, 9, 11, 17, and 19

The following trains will be canceled: WB Tr 422 & Tr 424 and EB Tr 401

Wednesday, Feb. 17:

WB Tr 6 and Tr 14

The following train will be canceled: EB Tr 401

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.