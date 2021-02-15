Advertisement

South Bend Record Show hosts first event after 4 month hiatus

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Today, the South Bend Record Show hosted its first event of the year after a four month hiatus.

The Record Show’s last event was canceled due to the rise of COVID-19 in December.

Today, 70 tables with more than 30,000 pieces of music were brought back, along with some safety protocols.

“It’s been four months since we’ve been here,” Jeremy Bonfiglio, Owner of South Bend Record Show, says. “This one was touch and go for a little but but luckily with the governor’s new loosening of restrictions and working with the health department, and the fact that are numbers are now going down and we’re in the yellow, we’re able to have a show.”

All guests are required to wear a mask in order to enter.

The South Bend Record Show’s next event will be on April 18th.

