Michigan reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,265* more cases Monday

There have been 15,158 deaths and 575,489 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 8 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,265* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (02/15/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, February 13th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~632 per day.

Friday: 10 more coronavirus deaths and 1,193 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 75* more coronavirus deaths and 1,284 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 55 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 915 new cases were reported.

Tuesday: 60* more coronavirus deaths and 563 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced today include 31 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 208 deaths and 11,285 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 59 deaths and 3,874 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 81 deaths and 4,557 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

