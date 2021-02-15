Advertisement

Medical moment: Hip surgery to cure back pain?

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a two-in-one surgery.

See how one surgery helped this woman deal with her chronic back pain, in today’s Medical Moment.

16 million adults in the U.S. suffer from chronic back pain.

But a new study shows that a surgery typically done in patients over 60 is helping people of all ages.

Martie Salt has details on why you might want to look at the hip first when it comes to solving back problems.

The study did find that patients with stiff spines did not have their back problems resolved most likely due to serious arthritis.

The doctor said most of his patients are able to return to normal activities three months after surgery.

