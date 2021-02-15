Mason Plumlee has triple-double, helps Pistons beat Pelicans

DETROIT (AP) - Mason Plumlee had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first career triple-double, and the Detroit Pistons spoiled Stan Van Gundy’s return to Motown, beating the New Orleans Pelicans 123-112.

Van Gundy was the coach and president of basketball operations for the Pistons from 2014-18.

He’s coaching the Pelicans now, and Detroit became the latest team to blitz New Orleans from 3-point range.

Detroit went 17 of 35 from beyond the arc - 13 of 21 during the final three quarters.

The Pelicans also lost their previous two games, allowing 25 3-pointers in each of those.

2/14/2021 9:38:59 PM (GMT -5:00)