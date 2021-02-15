Advertisement

Marcus Freeman excited to work with Jojo Johnson

By Megan Smedley
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:28 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football will be welcoming in the ninth best recruiting class in the country this fall and one of those recruits will actually get to play for the coach he initially committed to.

Merrillville’s Jojo Johnson was initially committed to Cincinnati and to play for Marcus Freeman

But he later decommitted from the Bearcats and decided to join Notre Dame in November.

Of course, Freeman became Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator in January so he’ll get a chance to coach Johnson after all and he is already impressed.

“He’s one of the best players in the country at his position,” Freeman said. “He’s a great athlete. And so, the thing I notice about JoJo, he’s a competitor. And he’s extremely fast. You know, those are two things we look for. We’re looking for how competitive guys are, how athletic guys are, how tough they are, how intelligent they are, what type of leaders they are. There’s obviously systematic things that I look for in these character traits with these guys. So, I’m excited to have him here soon and get to work with him.”

Johnson was rated as a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports.

