Advertisement

Iraq officials: Rockets strike outside airport near US base

Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing damage and wounding at least two civilians.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi security officials say rockets have struck outside Irbil international airport near where U.S. forces are based in northern Iraq, wounding at least two civilians and causing property damage.

Three rockets Monday night hit the areas between the civilian airport in the Kurdish-run region and the nearby base hosting U.S. troops, the three security officials said.

At least two civilians were wounded and material damage was caused to cars and other property, the officials said, without providing more details. No one immediately claimed responsibility.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Subzero wind chills Sunday morning will give way to another chance for accumulating snow...
Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Showers Begin Overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Monday Morning, Heavy Snow in the Afternoon
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Latest News

As snow fell across Texas, including in downtown San Antonio, officials were discouraging...
Millions without power in Texas as snowstorm slams US
Despite a dip in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry virus variants may erode pandemic...
UN approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
N.Y. Gov. Cuomo faces impeachment calls over coverup allegations
Statewide, 1,066 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 817 more cases Monday