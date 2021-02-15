Advertisement

Indiana secretary of state resigning nearly 2 years early

Connie Lawson
Connie Lawson(Office of the Indiana Secretary of State)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson has decided to resign from the office with nearly two years left in her term.

The 71-year-old Republican didn’t give a specific reason for Monday’s resignation announcement, saying in a statement that 2020 took a toll on her and that she was stepping down to “focus on my health and my family.”  

Lawson said she would leave office once Gov. Eric Holcomb has picked her replacement.

Lawson’s current term runs until January 2023.

Lawson was first appointed to the office in 2012 and wasn’t eligible to run again because of term limits. 

