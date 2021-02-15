Advertisement

Indiana reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 817 more cases Monday

Statewide, 1,066 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 19 more COVID-19 deaths and 817 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,066 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,765 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 649,652 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 86 more coronavirus deaths and 1,445 new cases were reported. 1,178 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,955 (+30) cases and 499 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,081 (+24) cases and 405 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,591 (+7) cases and 193 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,435 (+3) cases and 105 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,351 (+3) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,389 (+3) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,843 (+4) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,752 (+1) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,042 (+2) cases and 41 (+1) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

