Indiana panels back tighter abortion law, ending gun permits

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana lawmakers have advanced a measure that would require doctors to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment that could stop the process.

A Republican-dominated committee voted Monday in favor of a bill including the so-called “abortion reversal” provision.

Another legislative committee on Monday endorsed repealing the state law requiring a permit to carry a handgun in public.

The bill would allow any resident to carry a handgun unless for reasons including previous felony convictions, being under a restraining order or having dangerous mental illnesses.

