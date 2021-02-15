Advertisement

Heavy Snow Overnight...

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - WINTER STORM... It will be all snow here in Michiana, which is good news. Always better than ice! But, the fluffy snow will pile up quickly tonight with most areas getting 4″-8″ by 3am...southeastern areas closer to 10″ is expected. And, this time there will be blowing and drifting snow, so roads will be treacherous tonight and early Tuesday. Still some lake-effect snow showers Tuesday, then another system with snow Wednesday night and Thursday...another system late in the weekend...and one more the middle of next week. That last system could be either rain or snow, as milder air moves in next week...

Tonight: Snow, heavy at times, with blowing and drifting in many areas. Snow tapers off after 2 or 3 am. Low: 7, Wind: NNE 9-18

Tuesday: Cloudy and cold with light lake-effect snow showers at times. High: 16, Wind: NW 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and even colder. Low: -2

Wednesday: Mix of clouds and sunshine...still cold. High: 18

