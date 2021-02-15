Advertisement

Former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson found dead in hotel room

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson (83) during warmups before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus Denver Broncos NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken) (Jason Behnken | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL wide receiver Vincent Jackson has been found dead at a Florida hotel room, days after authorities spoke with him as part of a welfare check.

There were no signs of trauma and the medical examiner’s office was looking into a cause of death.

Sheriff’s officials said his family initially reported Jackson missing on Wednesday.

Deputies tracked him down to a hotel in Brandon two days later, spoke with him and canceled the missing persons case.

Jackson was then found dead Monday morning in his hotel room by a housekeeper.

Jackson played for the San Diego Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He was selected to the Pro Bowl three times.

HAPPENING NOW: #teamHCSO is investigating the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Vincent Jackson. Jackson, 38,...

Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Expected snow
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow picking up and becoming heavy at times this evening...
Subzero wind chills Sunday morning will give way to another chance for accumulating snow...
Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Latest News

A video of cereal box dominos at a Michigan school has gone viral.
Video of cereal box dominos at Watervliet school goes viral, fundraiser for food pantry
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Heavy Snow Overnight...
Iraqi officials said three rockets have hit outside Irbil airport near U.S. troops, causing...
Rockets strike near US base in Iraq, killing 1, wounding 8
Online casino gaming and sports betting legal in Michigan
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast