First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy snow and hazardous roads Monday into Tuesday

Snow accumulating ranging between 4-10″
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
1AM-9AM Monday: Light snow showers. Accumulations of 1-2″ before daybreak. Roads will be snow covered and icy through the Monday morning commute.

10AM-3PM Monday: Snow flurries on and off. A lull in the action before heavier snow arrives into the evening. Mostly cloudy and breezy with blowing and drifting snow.

3PM-7PM Monday: Moderate to heavy snow develops from South to North. Roads becomes snow-covered quickly. 1-2 inches of accumulation per hour!

7PM Monday - 2AM Tuesday: Low visibility. Heavy snowfall. Rates of 1-2 inches per hour. Hazardous travel along with blowing and drifting snow. Significant accumulations.

2AM-7AM Tuesday: Snow showers taper with icy and snow covered roads Tuesday morning for your commute.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

