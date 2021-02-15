Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Showers Begin Overnight

Accumulating snow is on the way to Michiana. Light snow begins overnight with the heaviest of the snow coming in Monday afternoon. Here is the latest on our First Alert Weather Day.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick - 7pm Sunday: Light snow showers are moving into Michiana and will continue to be present overnight. We are not looking at much accumulation through Monday morning, although the roads could still be slick during Monday morning rush hour. The main event comes in with heavy snow Monday afternoon and evening. Below is the latest timeline and impacts.

NOW-1AM MON: Light snow showers develop. Fluffy snow sticks quickly. Roads become slick late.

1AM-9AM MON: Light snow showers continue. Light accumulations of around 1-2 inches possible for most. Roads may be snow covered and icy through the Monday morning commute.

10AM-3PM MON: Snow flurries possible. Lull in the action. Mostly cloudy and breezy. Road conditions improve.

3PM-7PM MON: Moderate to heavy snow develops from South to North. Roads becomes snow and ice covered quickly. Plows will be fighting to keep up with snowfall rates through the evening. 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times.

7PM MON - 2AM TUE: The heaviest of the snow falls. 1-2 inches per hour. hazardous travel along with blowing and drifting snow possible. most of our snow falls during this time.

2AM-7AM TUE: Snow showers taper with icy and snow covered roadways still possible into the Tuesday morning commute. Drive safe and slow. We are left cloudy and cold Tuesday.

SNOW TOTALS: 4″-8″ in our NW Counties, with 8″-10″ possible in our Southern and Eastern counties.

