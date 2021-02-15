Fat Tuesday brings paczki preparation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fat Tuesday is tomorrow, which makes today paczki preparation day.

At Macri’s Bakery in South Bend, the paczkis come in 13 different flavors, including chocolate mousse and strawberry.

The bakery expects to make about 20,000 of the Polish donuts commonly consumed before the Lenten season.

“When you walk out with flour and sugar and everything all over you hopefully not in your hair. You wear it like a badge of courage on these days,” says Gerry Mott.

At Macri’s, pre-orders are encouraged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.