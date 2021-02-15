Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day at Majestic on the River

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Couples all across Michiana are celebrating Valentine’s Day unlike any other.

With the theme ‘Love is in the Air,’ Majestic on the River in South Bend helped twelve Michiana couples celebrate their Valentine’s Day.

“Just something for people to do, to get out of the house and just have a nice, intimate evening with some live music, some entertainment, some canvas painting, and some good food,” Majestic on the River Co-owner Dominique Granger said.

The evening began with canvas painting before couples enjoyed a Valentine’s Day-themed meal followed by live music and desserts.

Dominique says the canvas painting is a fun way for couples to remember this holiday day for years to come. “Well after this event is over, they’ll have their pictures to look back on and those memories. That’s the biggest thing is creating the memories so when this is long gone, they can look back and think of a night that they enjoyed, which has probably been for a lot of people a long time since we’ve been able to get out.”

Dominique and her husband Chris both own the event space and will soon celebrate 20 years of marriage.

“Communication is key and sacrificing. You have to want to be and stay together, and 20 years we have been blessed,” Dominique said.

Majestic on the River hosts a wide variety of events and wanted to offer couples a romantic way to spend their special day.

“You sit in the house so long, and it’s just something to get out and do, something to get out with your mate and do. It’s a change in atmosphere, different area, just to kind of keep that intimacy, keep it strong and keep it growing.”

