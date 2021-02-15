Advertisement

Camp Millhouse needs the community’s help to build new lodge

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow may be on the ground, but Camp Millhouse in South Bend is gearing up for the summer season.

But with a new year brings new challenges: Camp Millhouse needs a new lodge.

The current lodge was built in 1940 when Charles Millhouse donated the first 11 acres of land.

Over the years, the building has seen updates and renovations, including a new roof in 2015.

But because it was built on dirt instead of cement, the floor in the kitchen is now rotting away.

Thankfully, a local contractor will shore up the floor for the summer season, but construction on a new building will need to start in the fall for it to be completed by summer 2022.

The cost of the new lodge will be $1.4 million.

“Miracles happen out here at Camp Millhouse all the time,” said Diana Breden, executive director. “So, to be able to raise that amount of money in a short amount of time will be a miracle but we think it can be done.”

Camp Millhouse is asking for the community’s help to make this project possible.

Those wanting to donate can sponsor an area of the lodge, sign their name to a community board or write a message on a board that will be used in the construction of the new lodge.

Another way to help is by participating in the annual dinner and auction on March 13th.

The event will be a no-contact drive thru at Allie’s Café in South Bend.

Guests can pick up their meals, then join Camp Millhouse online to hear from campers and families, as well as see auction items up for bid.

Tickets must be reserved before the event. To reserve tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Subzero wind chills Sunday morning will give way to another chance for accumulating snow...
Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Showers Begin Overnight
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Light Snow Monday Morning, Heavy Snow in the Afternoon
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Latest News

Connie Lawson
Indiana secretary of state resigning nearly 2 years early
Snow accumulating ranging between 4-10″
First Alert Weather: Tracking heavy snow and hazardous roads Monday into Tuesday
Couples all across Michiana are celebrating Valentine’s Day unlike any other.
Couples celebrate Valentine’s Day at Majestic on the River
Valentine's Day at Majestic on the River
Valentines at the Majestic - clipped version