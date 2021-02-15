Camp Millhouse needs the community’s help to build new lodge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Snow may be on the ground, but Camp Millhouse in South Bend is gearing up for the summer season.

But with a new year brings new challenges: Camp Millhouse needs a new lodge.

The current lodge was built in 1940 when Charles Millhouse donated the first 11 acres of land.

Over the years, the building has seen updates and renovations, including a new roof in 2015.

But because it was built on dirt instead of cement, the floor in the kitchen is now rotting away.

Thankfully, a local contractor will shore up the floor for the summer season, but construction on a new building will need to start in the fall for it to be completed by summer 2022.

The cost of the new lodge will be $1.4 million.

“Miracles happen out here at Camp Millhouse all the time,” said Diana Breden, executive director. “So, to be able to raise that amount of money in a short amount of time will be a miracle but we think it can be done.”

Camp Millhouse is asking for the community’s help to make this project possible.

Those wanting to donate can sponsor an area of the lodge, sign their name to a community board or write a message on a board that will be used in the construction of the new lodge.

Another way to help is by participating in the annual dinner and auction on March 13th.

The event will be a no-contact drive thru at Allie’s Café in South Bend.

Guests can pick up their meals, then join Camp Millhouse online to hear from campers and families, as well as see auction items up for bid.

Tickets must be reserved before the event. To reserve tickets, click here.

