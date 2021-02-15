Broadband internet survey needs Berrien County participants
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County needs resident survey participation for broadband internet expansion efforts.
The task force knows that in some areas in Berrien County, high-speed internet is not available.
In order to bridge this “digital divide.” they need to gain a better picture of who has access.
A survey was developed by Merit Network that will provide accurate data regarding which properties do and do not currently have internet access.
It can be accessed at michiganmoonshot.org/berrien.
The goal is full connectivity for all of Berrien County by 2024.
