Broadband internet survey needs Berrien County participants

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Berrien County needs resident survey participation for broadband internet expansion efforts.

The task force knows that in some areas in Berrien County, high-speed internet is not available.

In order to bridge this “digital divide.” they need to gain a better picture of who has access.

A survey was developed by Merit Network that will provide accurate data regarding which properties do and do not currently have internet access.

It can be accessed at michiganmoonshot.org/berrien.

The goal is full connectivity for all of Berrien County by 2024.

