Advertisement

Back from layoff, No. 3 Michigan tops No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Isaiah Livers scored 20 points as No. 3 Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Wisconsin 67-59.

Michigan scored the game’s final eight points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on Hunter Dickinson’s tiebreaking putback.

The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22.

Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points to lead Wisconsin.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/14/2021 4:55:08 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Carroll County sheriff speaks out about Delphi double murder
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Latest News

Notre Dame Softball
Irish down Alabama State 13-0 in Valentine’s Day no-hitter
Mason Plumlee has triple-double, helps Pistons beat Pelicans
Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame...
Surging Irish takes down feisty but depleted Miami 71-61
Freeman became Notre Dame’s new defensive coordinator in January so he’ll get a chance to coach...
Marcus Freeman excited to work with Jojo Johnson