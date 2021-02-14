Winter Weather Advisories Posted Ahead of Another First Alert Weather Day Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Lake effect snow flurries during the morning giving way to some clouds and sun in the afternoon. More clouds increase late this afternoon. High of 18.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with snow showers beginning between 9pm and midnight South and East of South Bend. Snow showers increase across all of Michiana overnight with the first wave of snow accumulating and causing hazardous travel by early Monday morning. Low of 6.

MONDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow showers in the morning will taper by lunchtime as a break in the action will be had during the day. Hazardous travel is possible during the morning commute with snowy and icy roads likely. In the early afternoon the second wave of snow comes in. All indications show this will be the peak of the snowfall. Monday evening beginning between 4-7pm from South to North. Moderate snow will cause hazardous travel in the evening with snowy and icy roads likely. High of 12.

MONDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues in Michiana overnight with moderate to heavy snow possible. This is when the peak of the snow accumulation will be. Hazardous travel will be likely. Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches of snow are possible. Low of 8.

TUESDAY: Snow ends in the early morning hours of Tuesday but roads could remain snow and ice covered with the heaviest of the snow falling from overnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy and cold. High of 16.

