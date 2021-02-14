South Bend man celebrates 103rd birthday
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday, a special birthday celebration in South Bend for an amazing milestone.
Rudy Pyzlik celebrates turning 103 on Saturday with a birthday bash happening at Stella’s Bar and Grill in South Bend.
He has lived through two pandemics and still lives on his own.
He says the secret to a long life is simple.
“First thing, you have to do is be kind to people, respect people, help people, laugh a lot. Laugh a lot,” Rudy says.
From all of us here at WNDU we wish Rudy a happy 103rd birthday.
