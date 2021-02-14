Advertisement

South Bend man celebrates 103rd birthday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening Saturday, a special birthday celebration in South Bend for an amazing milestone.

Rudy Pyzlik celebrates turning 103 on Saturday with a birthday bash happening at Stella’s Bar and Grill in South Bend.

He has lived through two pandemics and still lives on his own.

He says the secret to a long life is simple.

“First thing, you have to do is be kind to people, respect people, help people, laugh a lot. Laugh a lot,” Rudy says.

From all of us here at WNDU we wish Rudy a happy 103rd birthday.

