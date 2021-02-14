Advertisement

Silver Alert declared for missing Greenwood woman

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 26-year-old Kristina Potts. Per Indiana State Police:

The Greenwood Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Kristina Potts, a 26 year old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 230 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a fleece jacket, pink shirt, gray pants, and leopard print shoes.

Kristina is missing from Greenwood, Indiana which is 15 miles south of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 6:00 pm.  She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kristina Potts, contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

