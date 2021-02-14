Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Carroll County sheriff speaks out about Delphi double murder
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Police said two people were killed and two others injured in Chicago when a car drove through a...
2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway
Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from around Michiana for 2/12

Latest News

A liquor shop's manager clears the damaged bottles following an earthquake in Fukushima,...
Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial