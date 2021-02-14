Irish fall to No. 5 Minnesota, 3-0
NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Ryan Bischel made 25 saves, but Notre Dame dropped a 3-0 decision to fifth-ranked Minnesota on Saturday night inside Compton Family Ice Arena.
The Irish went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill and 0-for-2 on the power play.
Jack LaFontaine stopped 25 shots to earn the victory in goal for the Gophers.
How It Happened
The teams played a scoreless first period, despite the Irish outshooting Minnesota by a 15-7 mark, with Ryder Rolston and Nick Leivermann having the best chances of the opening 20 minutes.
Two minutes into the second, Ryan Bischel made back-to-back point blank stops on Jaxson Nelson and Sammy Walker to keep it scoreless.
But Brannon McManus was able to tap a Sampo Ranta pass in at the far post to give the Gophers a 1-0 lead at 4:09 of the second. Just over two minutes later Nathan Burke took advantage of an Irish turnover and gave Minnesota a 2-0 lead at 6:16.
Ranta scored with just under five minutes to play to make the final 3-0.
Notes
- Senior Matt Hellickson skated in his 139th-consecutive game, dating back to the first game of his freshman season.
- Ryan Bischel made his first start since winning 3-2 at Minnesota on Jan. 15.
- On Friday, alternate captains Pierce Crawford & Matt Hellickson were named two of 15 college hockey finalists for the 2020 Senior CLASS Award.
Next Up
- Notre Dame heads back out on the road next weekend with a two-game series at No. 6/7 Wisconsin (Feb. 19-20).
- Game one will be played at 8 p.m. ET, while game two is slated for 5 p.m.
- Both games will be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin and streamed on BTN Plus.