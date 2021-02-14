Glendenning has goal and 2 assists, Red Wings beat Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Luke Glendenning had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Bernier made 21 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday night.

Robby Fabbri, Adam Erne and Anthony Mantha also scored to help Detroit snap a two-game losing streak and improve to 4-10-0.

Filip Forsberg and Rocco Grimaldi scored for Nashville.

The Predators beat Detroit 3-2 on Thursday night for their only victory in five games.

