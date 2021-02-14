Advertisement

Exhibit at The History Museum honors women in baseball

By Carly Miller
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum in South Bend is celebrating a special woman formerly in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

Betsy Jochum was an original player on the South Bend Blue Sox women’s baseball team, and a new display at the exhibit is focused on her life and legacy.

Better yet, Betsy just recently celebrated her 100th birthday!

“We like having the permanent exhibit. We want to keep telling the story, and we certainly love celebrating Betsy Jochum’s 100th birthday,” Director of Marketing Marilyn Thompson said.

A historical marker is set to be installed later this year where Betsy and the Blue Sox played, and for more info on how you can make a donation toward that marker, click here.

