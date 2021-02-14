Elkhart Parks Dept. hosts annual ‘Frosty Five Run’

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Several people in Elkhart braved the cold and snow for the annual Frosty Five Run.

This is the 12th year that the Elkhart Parks Department has hosted this 5K and 5-mile race that starts in Studebaker Park and follows the River Greenway Trail along the Elkhart River.

Even with the snow, nearly 200 runners and walkers enjoyed the scenic route.

“I love the snow right now. It’s just gorgeous out here. Absolutely gorgeous, and as you can see, I took my coat off. It does not feel that cold. When you get moving, it feels wonderful,” Race Director Paula Turk said.

Several awards were given out to the top finishers in each age group.

