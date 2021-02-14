Eighth grader seriously injured in crash optimistic for future

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The community is rallying behind 13-year-old Giuliana Mendez after she was seriously injured in a crash on Feb. 5 in St. Joseph County.

“Like I couldn’t feel my legs and everyone was screaming and crying...And I couldn’t breathe, so I wasn’t talking very much,” Mendez said.

It happened on Grant Road near Wilson Manor Drive in South Bend.

Authorities said 32-year-old Stephen Stopczynski died after his eastbound car crossed the center line and hit an SUV traveling the opposite direction.

“I’m just sorry for their loss and I hope they can find peace,” said Kassandra Zwierzynski, mother of Mendez.

31-year-old Zwierzynski and her five children were in that SUV when it was hit.

While the rest of her family reportedly had minor injuries, Mendez was airlifted to Riley Hospital after suffering a spinal injury.

“But it was scary. It didn’t feel real at the moment,” Mendez said.

Thousands of people are rallying behind Mendez, by offering prayers, meals, holding fundraisers and writing letters.

“It makes me feel more strong, like it brings me strength,” Mendez said.

“I don’t even have the words to express my gratitude to everybody in the community. Everybody that stepped up for Giuliana. Standing behind her. Rooting for her,” Zwierzynski said.

Mendez’s spine is reportedly healing, according to Zwierzynski.

Zwierzynski said they are leaving the hospital next week to start rehab.

Although it is a long road, head Mendez says she will not give up.

If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, click here.

