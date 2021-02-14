DeBrincat scores in OT as Blackhawks beat Blue Jackets 3-2

CHICAGO (AP) - Alex DeBrincat scored 35 seconds into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks rallied to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2.

Nicolas Beaudin scored for the second straight game for Chicago, and Carl Soderberg got his first goal of the season.

Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves, bouncing back from a shaky performance in his previous start.

DeBrincat got a bouncing pass from Patrick Kane in OT, tipped it into the air and then knocked it in off Joonas Korpisalo’s arm for his eighth goal of the season.

