Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them.

Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average.

Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points.

The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/13/2021 4:56:54 PM (GMT -5:00)

