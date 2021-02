Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Indiana girls basketball regionals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Girls Regionals on February 13.

Class 4A:

LaPorte Regional

Penn 63, Merrillville 22

Crown Point 52, LaPorte 28

Championship: Penn vs. Crown Point

Class 3A:

Jimtown Regional

Lakeland 44, Griffith 26

Washington 70, Kankakee Valley 33

Championship: Lakeland vs. Washington

Class 2A:

Winamac Regional

North Judson 45, Andrean 30

Bluffton 52, Fairfield 47 2OT

Championship: North Judson vs. Bluffton

Frankton Regional

Clinton Prairie 49, Rochester 40

Tipton 57, Frankton 44

Championship: Clinton Prairie vs. Tipton

Class 1A:

Caston Regional

Triton 46, Fort Wayne Blackhawk 40

Pioneer 50, Kouts 25

Championship: Triton vs. Pioneer

