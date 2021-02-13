Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from around Michiana for 2/12

(WNDU)
By Megan Smedley and Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from games around Michiana on Friday, February 12.

Indiana Boys:

Mishawaka Marian, 66, South Bend St. Joseph, 60

Lakewood Park, 50, Bethany Christian, 33

South Bend Riley, 81, Bremen, 23

North Judson, 54, Caston, 51

Pioneer, 46, Culver, 27

Elkhart, 62, South Bend Clay, 62

Fremont, 70, Fairfield, 50

John Glenn, 89, Jimtown, 48

Michigan City, 63, Lake Central, 62

Merrillville, 65, LaPorte, 53

Northridge, 53, Concord, 34

Mishawaka, 61, NorthWood, 51

Knox, 59, Oregon-Davis, 31

Westview, 82, Prairie Heights, 43

Rochester, 67, Wabash, 57

Penn, 61, South Bend Washington, 58

Tippecanoe Valley, 53, North Miami, 17

Trinity Greenlawn, 46, Hammond Science & Tech, 0

LaVille, 44, Triton, 43

Warsaw, 70, Plymouth, 44

South Central (Union Mills), 55, Washington Twp., 48

Goshen, 57, Wawasee, 43

LaCrosse, 64, West Central, 57

Woodlan, 87, Elkhart Christian, 67

Michigan Boys:

St. Joseph, 49, Portage Northern, 46

Benton Harbor, 69, Muskegon, 66

Lakeshore, 56, Mattawan, 42

Bridgman, 52, Lake Michigan Catholic, 10

New Buffalo, 89, Michigan Lutheran, 54

South Haven, 42, Berrien Springs, 41

Coloma, 50, Martin, 41

Watervliet, 75, Gobles, 36

Buchanan, 64, Comstock, 32

Brandywine, 77, Niles, 62

Kalamazoo Christian, 60, Constantine, 30

Michigan Girls:

Martin, 43, Coloma, 26

Watervliet, 53, Gobles, 32

Buchanan, 60, Comstock, 13

Niles, 53, Brandywine, 47

Constantine, 54, Kalamazoo Christian, 52

Three Rivers, 62, Coldwater, 34

