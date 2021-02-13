‘Night to Shine’ event is hosted in Shipshewana

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday was prom night for teens and adults all over Michiana at this year’s “Night to Shine” event.

This year’s worldwide event was virtual because of Covid.

But here locally, organizers wanted to do something special, even if that meant thinking outside of the box.

“We just wanted to give them the same things they are used to seeing every year for Night to Shine but just in a new and unique way,” says Allisa Brown, who coordinated the event.

Friday night, they hosted a “Night to Shine” drive thru at the Shipshewana Antique Auction Barn.

Individuals cruised down the red carpet, danced with princesses, ate some good food, and enjoyed some goodies.

“The creativity was a whole new drawing board for our decorating crew and they really went to work and came up with. We had to rethink how we do all the decorations and everything this year, so they did an sharing job doing that,” Brown says.

This event is for people with special needs.

Over 700 churches across the world usually participate. The event started seven years ago and is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“How they just look forward to this all year long, they just can’t wait for this night. Even though it was a drive thru that they still got something to look forward to. This gives them worth and value. That’s something that the Tim Tebow foundation really instills is as a church. God is welcoming to anyone, make them feel like kings and queens like we know they are,” Brown says.

Over 60 cars participated this year.

“I’ve actually had a few parents reach out to me that they are exactly excited about this year’s event because their son was a little over stimulated last year with the large crowds, we had over 500 crowds last year so she was excited that this was going to be a drive thru,” Brown says.

Everyone deserves to feel special.

