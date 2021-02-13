Advertisement

Liddell’s 19 points power No. 4 Ohio St over Indiana 78-59

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justice Sueing had 16 as No. 4 Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana 78-59 for its sixth consecutive victory.

The Buckeyes have won nine of their last 10.

They shot 48% against Indiana and had 21 points on the Hoosiers’ 15 turnovers.

Trace Jackson-Davis scored 23 points and Jerome Hunter added 10 to pace Indiana, which saw a two-game winning streak snapped.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

2/13/2021 3:41:35 PM (GMT -5:00)

