Leonard scores 33 as Clippers beat Bulls 125-106

CHICAGO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Marcus Morris and Lou Williams came up big in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-106. Leonard finished three points shy of a season high set two nights earlier at Minnesota. He scored 16 points in the third quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 12. Morris scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth, and Williams added 11 of his 17 in the final quarter. The Clippers won their second straight after losing two in a row.

