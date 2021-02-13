Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Light snow continues to fall in parts of Michiana Saturday night. Lake effect snow showers will set up downwind of Lake Michigan and bring up to 1 or 2 additional inches of snow by Sunday morning. A coating to an inch is possible in South Bend and a few flakes elsewhere.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our southern and western counties through noon Sunday for wind chills that could be 10-15 degrees below zero Sunday morning. Bundle up before heading out Sunday!

Then more snow is on the way after midnight Sunday through Monday. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday ahead of the potential for 2-5 inches of new snow. That could make for some hazardous travel possible especially in our Southern and Eastern counties through Tuesday morning. Keep checking back with us because this storm system has shifted a lot and we will be looking over new data each hour to see if additional changes to the forecast need to be made.

