Advertisement

Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning

Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow possible. Sunday morning we are also looking at subzero wind chills for most of Michiana.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Light snow continues to fall in parts of Michiana Saturday night. Lake effect snow showers will set up downwind of Lake Michigan and bring up to 1 or 2 additional inches of snow by Sunday morning. A coating to an inch is possible in South Bend and a few flakes elsewhere.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for our southern and western counties through noon Sunday for wind chills that could be 10-15 degrees below zero Sunday morning. Bundle up before heading out Sunday!

Then more snow is on the way after midnight Sunday through Monday. We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday ahead of the potential for 2-5 inches of new snow. That could make for some hazardous travel possible especially in our Southern and Eastern counties through Tuesday morning. Keep checking back with us because this storm system has shifted a lot and we will be looking over new data each hour to see if additional changes to the forecast need to be made.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Police said two people were killed and two others injured in Chicago when a car drove through a...
2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway
Carroll County sheriff speaks out about Delphi double murder
California now grows about 75 percent of the nation’s lettuce crop, but some two million pounds...
Pure Green Farms harvests first indoor crop in South Bend
As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some...
More snow expected this weekend as we celebrate Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Lake effect snow showers will continue overnight with up to 2 inches of additional snow...
Lake Effect Snow Continues Overnight, Subzero Wind Chills Sunday Morning
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Light Snow Moving in Tonight
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some...
More snow expected this weekend as we celebrate Valentine’s Day