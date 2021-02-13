Advertisement

Indiana reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,275 more cases Saturday

Statewide, 1,079 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 33 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,275 more cases on Saturday.

It’s important to note that, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, “a historical load of labs resulted in the addition of 599 historical tested individuals, 2,849 historical tests administered and 16 historical cases to today’s counts.”

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 5.7%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 1,079 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 11,722 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 647,657 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 86 more coronavirus deaths and 1,445 new cases were reported. 1,178 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 1,762 new cases were reported. 1,226 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 52 more coronavirus deaths and 1,452 new cases were reported. 1,273 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 67 more coronavirus deaths and 1,225 new cases were reported. 1,265 patients were hospitalized.

Monday: 58 more coronavirus deaths and 1,065 new cases were reported. 1,292 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 28,825 (+92) cases and 498 (+3) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,038 (+22) cases and 402 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 9,571 (+8) cases and 193 (+1) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,417 (+14) cases and 105 (+2) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,344 (+6) cases and 103 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,384 (+9) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,835 (+4) cases and 50 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,749 (+1) cases and 38 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,038 (+3) cases and 40 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

