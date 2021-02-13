Bile, Blair carry Georgetown over Butler 78-63

WASHINGTON (AP) - Chudier Bile and Jahvon Blair scored 17 points apiece as Georgetown beat Butler 78-63.

Jamorko Pickett added 13 points, Qudus Wahab scored 12 and Donald Carey had 10 for the Hoyas.

Chuck Harris led the Bulldogs with 12 points.

2/13/2021 4:45:32 PM (GMT -5:00)