Bey scores 30, hits 7 3s to lead Pistons past Boston 108-102

BOSTON (AP) - Saddiq Bey scored 30 points and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Boston Celtics 108-102.

Bey hit his seventh 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play after Boston cut a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to three.

He added 12 rebounds. The last-place Pistons have beaten Boston twice and also have wins against the Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Suns - all teams above .500.

Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 27 points.

2/12/2021 10:51:14 PM (GMT -5:00)