Advertisement

2nd Chance: Pugsley

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Pugsley!

The name Pugsley might make you think of a small dog, but he’s a gentile giant!

He’s a boxer/sharpei mix that’s 6 years old.

He recently recovered from the removal of a dislocated toe, and walks just fine now!

He also has good leash manners and likes his friend Winnie, who’s also up for adoption!

Pugsley needs a home with a fenced yard and older children. He can be protective of his kennel.

Give this boy a sweet home and his tail won’t stop wagging!

If you want to adopt Pugsley or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7,...
LaPorte County Fair releases update on Morgan Wallen concert
Police said two people were killed and two others injured in Chicago when a car drove through a...
2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway
California now grows about 75 percent of the nation’s lettuce crop, but some two million pounds...
Pure Green Farms harvests first indoor crop in South Bend
Carroll County sheriff speaks out about Delphi double murder
As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some...
More snow expected this weekend as we celebrate Valentine’s Day

Latest News

Statewide, 1,079 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Indiana reports 33 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,275 more cases Saturday
Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Zach Horner about seizures and how to recognize...
Pet Vet: Epilepsy
Friday was prom night for teens and adults all over Michiana at this year’s “Night to Shine”...
‘Night to Shine’ event is hosted in Shipshewana
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Light Snow Moving in Tonight