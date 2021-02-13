2nd Chance: Pugsley

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Pugsley!

The name Pugsley might make you think of a small dog, but he’s a gentile giant!

He’s a boxer/sharpei mix that’s 6 years old.

He recently recovered from the removal of a dislocated toe, and walks just fine now!

He also has good leash manners and likes his friend Winnie, who’s also up for adoption!

Pugsley needs a home with a fenced yard and older children. He can be protective of his kennel.

Give this boy a sweet home and his tail won’t stop wagging!

If you want to adopt Pugsley or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 231-1122. You can also log onto their website at petrefuge.com or like them on Facebook.

