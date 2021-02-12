Advertisement

St. Joseph County offices re-opening Feb. 22nd

By Jack Springgate
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:28 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -St. Joseph County health officials say they’ll reopen offices in the County-City building on February 22nd.

St. Joseph County remains in the red zone for average daily cases and active cases, however, the positivity rate is in the green zone, and the reproduction estimate is in the yellow.

Dr. Mark Fox says this positivity rate could be misleading with the number of college students testing during their return to campus.

He says the positivity rate of those experiencing actual symptoms is higher than 2.8%.

“We’ve seen some increasing cases among college students. Those are reflected in our county numbers, and we’ll be watching those trends as we go. K-12 schools going back at increased capacity, so we’ll be watching that as we go forward,” he said.

Health leaders also discussed concerns about new Covid variants. None have been detected so far in St. Joseph County.

