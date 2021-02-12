Advertisement

S.C. zoo will name roach after your ex

By WHNS Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS) - If love isn’t exactly in the air for you this Valentine’s Day, a South Carolina zoo has a unique gift that could maybe offer up some revenge.

The Greenville Zoo has some Madagascar hissing cockroaches that for $15, you can name after your ex!

“We are initiating our first annual ‘It’s a Bug’s Life’ initiative. You have the opportunity to name one of our beloved cockroaches to a deserving or not so deserving valentines that you have in mind,” Jennifer Garcia, the zoo’s education coordinator said.

Not only will the zoo send you a certificate, they will also announce the name of your not-so-special someone on Facebook on Valentine’s Day.

“Proceeds are a great way to support the zoo and help us to raise funds for our programs, our animals, their exhibits and just our daily operation,” Garcia said.

If you want to name a roach, you’ll need to call the zoo by Friday.

Copyright 2021 WHNS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Niles police investigate 2 suspicious incidents, ask for information
A good book is a welcome break for kids who love to read. Kids like 11-year-old Nevaeh.
Wednesday’s Child: Nevaeh needs new family
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle.
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle
Scene at stand off on Spruce Lane in Elkhart
Police in Elkhart investigating after early morning shooting leads to chase
Indiana announces when next round of Hoosiers can be vaccinated

Latest News

Smartmatic filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Fox News, some of the network's star hosts, and...
Fox hosts Dobbs, Bartiromo strike back in voting fraud suit
A new timeline has been laid out on when all Americans, not just those in higher priority...
New vaccination timeline: Fauci expects April to be ‘open season’
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
LIVE: Trump lawyers decry impeachment case as political vengeance
Valentine's Day decorations are seen on the White House lawn on Friday.
Bidens view Valentine’s Day decorations on White House lawn
First lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden, accompanied by their dogs, walked out among...
Bidens talk about Valentine's Day decorations