Notre Dame women’s basketball against NC State canceled due to COVID

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Women’s Basketball is now dealing with COVID issues.

The Monday game against NC State has been cancelled due to “positive tests, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Notre Dame women’s basketball program,” according to the ACC.

The team is momentarily paused pending further testing this weekend. The program is not in a shutdown.

Notre Dame’s next scheduled game for now is at home against Syracuse on Thursday, Feb. 18.

