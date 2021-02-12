Advertisement

More snow expected this weekend as we celebrate Valentine’s Day

Sub-zero temperatures lead into Presidents Day
As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some minor accumulations for your Friday.(WNDU)
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:

A chilly start with wake-up temperatures in the middle teens. A wind chill in the low teens with a 5mph breeze from the northeast. As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some minor accumulations for your Friday. Cloudy skies with accumulations of roughly ½ inch.

TONIGHT:

Chilly conditions overnight with system snow arriving from the west. Hazardous road conditions developing with temperatures near the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Our team has issued a first alert weather day for your Saturday. Snow begins late Friday, leading into the weekend. Saturday’s snowfall will be a combination of system snow and lake-effect with the heaviest accumulations building in lake-adjacent communities of Michiana. Temperatures top out in the upper teens on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Travel will be tricky with hazardous road conditions developing. Additional accumulation and continued lake effect snow impacts Sunday travel.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 2-11-21