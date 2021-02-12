More snow expected this weekend as we celebrate Valentine’s Day

TODAY:

A chilly start with wake-up temperatures in the middle teens. A wind chill in the low teens with a 5mph breeze from the northeast. As the breeze shifts to the northwest, we tap into lake effect snow showers, bringing some minor accumulations for your Friday. Cloudy skies with accumulations of roughly ½ inch.

TONIGHT:

Chilly conditions overnight with system snow arriving from the west. Hazardous road conditions developing with temperatures near the single digits.

TOMORROW:

Our team has issued a first alert weather day for your Saturday. Snow begins late Friday, leading into the weekend. Saturday’s snowfall will be a combination of system snow and lake-effect with the heaviest accumulations building in lake-adjacent communities of Michiana. Temperatures top out in the upper teens on Saturday under mostly cloudy skies. Travel will be tricky with hazardous road conditions developing. Additional accumulation and continued lake effect snow impacts Sunday travel.

